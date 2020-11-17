Amit Shah to hold meetings with alliance partners in T.N.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have meetings with the alliance partners during his visit to Tamil Nadu, said K. Annamalai, State vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday.

Responding to a query by press persons on the prospective alliance partners, he said, “There is no confusion about the alliance.” “Everything is going fine with the present alliance. We are part of the NDA of which the AIADMK is also an alliance partner.”

Reiterating that there is no confusion over the alliance, Mr. Annamalai said that Mr. Shah will also hold meetings with the alliance partners during his visit to the State.

Regarding the pending plea for pardon of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts with the Governor, Mr. Annamalai claimed that the Governor was not an extension of the party as it had been with the Congress party. “The Governor acts on his own with an independent application of the mind. I cannot opine on this. We hope he will take a decision that is good for the State,” he said.