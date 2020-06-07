Amid wait for court order, new brickkilns spring up in Thadagam Valley

While the Madras High Court is yet to issue orders on petitions seeking closure of unauthorised brick kilns in Thadagam Valley, Coimbatore district, construction of three new brick kilns are under way in the area, according to activists.

Two brick kilns are coming up in 24 Veerapandi village panchayat and one in Nanjundapuram village panchayat, the activists allege.

Veerapandi is among 30 Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) listed in the Western Ghats Draft Notification released by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in October 2018.

According to the notification, “there shall be a complete ban on mining, quarrying and sand mining in ESA and all existing mines shall be phased out within five years from the date of issue of the final notification or on the expiry of the existing mining lease, whichever is earlier”.

“As per a document provided by the District Environmental Engineer (Coimbatore north), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman issued letters to Coimbatore District Collector and assistant Director of Department of Geology and Mining on February 20 this year to take appropriate action on brick kilns operating in Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Veerapandi, Somaiyampalayam and Pannimadai panchayats after conducting inspection based on complaints that they were causing damage to environment. It also says that as cases are under the consideration of the High Court, further action will be taken based on order. When action against brick kilns remains pending till orders are to be issued by the court, how can construction of new brick kilns be allowed,” asks activist S. Ganesh from Thadagam.

Nanjundapuram, Chinna Thadagam, Veerapandi and Somaiyampalayam are listed as places in hill areas as per an annexure to the Government Order 49 dated March 24, 2003 on Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) where restrictions are in place for developmental and industrial activities, says activist T.M.S. Rajendran, one of the petitioners in the High Court.

Mr. Rajendran’s son Sujendra Gowda claimed that truck drivers threatened him for taking photos of the activity when he went to the land belonging to his family at 24 Veerapandi on Sunday morning.

“I found that red earth was dug without permission from eight acre land belonging to our family that remains unused following a land dispute between my father and his brother. We do not wish to sell soil and now someone has stolen it, probably at night,” said Mr. Gowda.