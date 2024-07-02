Amid speculation that Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (DMK) has tendered her resignation, her husband stated that she has been camping in Chennai for medical treatment.

The Mayor, who is rumoured to have resigned along with mayors of three other Municipal Corporations, previously informed The Hindu that she had travelled to Chennai for a minor medical treatment, which led to the cancellation of the weekly grievances redress meeting on Tuesday.

Her husband Anandakumar, a member of the district committee of the DMK, refused to comment on her reported resignation but maintained that she was in Chennai for health reasons.

A senior functionary of the DMK in Coimbatore district, however, claimed the Mayor had indeed tendered her resignation and was expected to return to Coimbatore in a day or two.

However, a senior official of the Coimbatore Corporation confirmed that Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran had not received a resignation letter from the Mayor.

Ms. Anandakumar became Mayor following the 2022 local body election and is the councillor for Ward No. 19. She is also related to Ganapathi Rajkumar, the Member of Parliament elect from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency.

Recently, the Mayor was embroiled in several controversies, including allegations of corruption against her and her husband.

Several councillors, including some from the DMK, have accused the Mayor of withholding approval to accept land donated for a road project in Chinnavedampatti in October 2023. She had denied these claims.