GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid rumours of resignation, Coimbatore Mayor camps in Chennai citing medical reasons

The Mayor has tendered her resignation and is expected to return to Coimbatore in a day or two, says a senior functionary of the DMK in Coimbatore district

Updated - July 02, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Kalpana Anandakumar

Kalpana Anandakumar | Photo Credit: File photo

Amid speculation that Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (DMK) has tendered her resignation, her husband stated that she has been camping in Chennai for medical treatment.

The Mayor, who is rumoured to have resigned along with mayors of three other Municipal Corporations, previously informed The Hindu that she had travelled to Chennai for a minor medical treatment, which led to the cancellation of the weekly grievances redress meeting on Tuesday.

Her husband Anandakumar, a member of the district committee of the DMK, refused to comment on her reported resignation but maintained that she was in Chennai for health reasons.

A senior functionary of the DMK in Coimbatore district, however, claimed the Mayor had indeed tendered her resignation and was expected to return to Coimbatore in a day or two.

However, a senior official of the Coimbatore Corporation confirmed that Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran had not received a resignation letter from the Mayor.

Ms. Anandakumar became Mayor following the 2022 local body election and is the councillor for Ward No. 19. She is also related to Ganapathi Rajkumar, the Member of Parliament elect from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency.

Recently, the Mayor was embroiled in several controversies, including allegations of corruption against her and her husband.

Several councillors, including some from the DMK, have accused the Mayor of withholding approval to accept land donated for a road project in Chinnavedampatti in October 2023. She had denied these claims.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.