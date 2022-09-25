Amid protests, Periyar University in Salem concludes interviews for posts of librarian, physical director

Interviews for the posts of librarian and physical director concluded at Periyar University on Sunday amid protests by various outfits and objection by the Association of University Teachers (AUT).

After the university announced that these two posts would be filled in the general category, for the past one week various outfits and faculty of Periyar University have alleged that the university did not follow the 200-point roster system in the recruitment for these two posts.

The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) also urged the government to intervene in this issue and to ensure social justice. The faculty alleged that the administration showed urgency in this issue to recruit a relative of the university’s Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan. But, the Vice-Chancellor denied the allegations.

On Sunday, various organisations led by the Ambedkar People’s Movement protested in front of the Collectorate as they were denied permission to protest outside the university.

State president of the Movement A. Annadurai said due to pressure from the university administration, police denied permission for the protest. If there was nothing wrong on the part of the university, why was it fearing protests? The two posts should be allocated for SCs this time. There were 27 departments in the university of which 75% of the faculty belonged to a particular caste. The government may dissolve the Social Justice Committee, which was not functioning though many organisations raised objections to the two recruitments. Periyar University had turned into an institution for a particular caste, he alleged.

“On Monday, a syndicate meeting was convened to announce the names of those selected. If the recruited person was a relative of VC or from a particular caste, we will move the Madras High Court and would stage a protest along with all democratic forces,” he added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Periyar University, its Registrar (in-charge) R. Balagurunathan issued a release claiming that based on the Government Order (G.O.) 241 issued in 2007, the university conducted the two recruitments.

But, AUT State president P. Thirunavukkarasu said the university depended on G.O. 241, which was meant for 3.5% reservation for BC (m) and BC (c). But the Tamil Nadu Government later issued G.O. 55 in 2010, which categorically said the revised roster prescribed in Schedule III should be continued from the last turn up to which the selection was already made.