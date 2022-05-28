Amid protest, Tiruppur Collector walks out of farmers’ grievance meet

Collector S. Vineeth collecting petitions from members of farmers’ associations near the entrance of the Tiruppur Collectorate on Saturday.

District Collector S. Vineeth on Saturday briefly walked out of the monthly farmers’ grievance meet held at the Collectorate, after members of various associations staged a sit-in protest condemning the shifting of the venue.

Sources said that hundreds of members participated in the meeting from 10 a.m.., which was chaired by Mr. Vineeth in the presence of District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam and officials from the Agriculture Department at the new grievance meeting hall on the ground floor of the Collectorate.

As many could not find a seat and were standing outside the hall, a section of participants questioned the Collector on why the meeting is not being held at the conference hall in the second floor.

Mr. Vineeth responded that the new hall on the ground floor has been renovated with facilities, including microphones and projectors for visual presentations. However, the participants sat on the floor in front of the officials and a heated exchange of words between the participants and the officials ensued, the sources said.

Subsequently, the Collector along with other officials walked out of the meeting hall as the protest continued. The officials sat near the entrance of the Collectorate building and collected petitions from those waiting outside. After a while, the officials returned to the meeting hall, according to the sources.

When contacted, Mr. Vineeth said that the farmers’ grievance meet in the coming months will be held in the new hall. “The hall has all the amenities,” he said and did not comment on the protest.