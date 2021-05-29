Amid COVID-19 surge, Coimbatore deputy director of health transferred

G. Ramesh Kumar has been replaced by S. Senthil Kumar, who was DDHS in Theni

The Health Department on Saturday transferred G. Ramesh Kumar, the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Coimbatore, reportedly following the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the district in the last one week.

The district administration confirmed the transfer of Mr. Ramesh Kumar who will be replaced by S. Senthil Kumar who has been serving as DDHS in Theni. Mr. Senthil Kumar has been asked to assume the new office at the earliest.

Coimbatore district has registered a more than four-fold rise in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the last one month. As of Friday, the district’s test positivity rate stood at 35.38 %. The district has also been recording the highest number of new cases in the State for the last three days.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran, who have been camping in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and other districts in the western region for the last several days, reviewed the situation in Coimbatore on Friday.

On Thursday, the State government appointed M.A. Siddique, Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, as Monitoring Officer for Coimbatore district.

According to the district administration, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to reach Erode late on Saturday and visit the IRT Medical College at Perundurai in Erode, Kumaran College in Tiruppur and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, on Sunday. He will chair a meeting of Ministers, top officials and Collectors of four districts in Coimbatore on Sunday evening to review efforts that are being made to contain the pandemic in the region.