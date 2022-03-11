‘Amicable solution will be found for Salem airport expansion’

S.R. Parthibhan, MP, said that an amicable solution would be found for land acquisition for expansion of Salem airport.

A meeting of Salem Airport Advisory Committee was held here on Friday. Discussions were held regarding resuming flight services at the airport and improving amenities. Talking to presspersons, Mr. Parthibhan said that there are all possibilities for resuming flight operations from the airport by March-end. He added that a pilot training school would also be set up here.

Farmers opinion would be sought and an amicable solution would be found regarding land acquisition for the airport expansion, he said.

Mr. Parthibhan said that land acquisition was essential to develop the facility to an International airport.

Airport Director V.K. Ravindra Sharma said that 99% of works for getting night operation licence has been completed.

The committee made a proposal to take necessary action for operation of evening flights.

According to a release, tender has been invited by AAI for expansion of aircraft parking bay at a cost of ₹6.5 crore. A sum of ₹35 lakh has also been allotted for the airport for renovation of washrooms. Based on the requests from the committee, Required Navigational Procedure, besides GAGAN system, would be implemented here for aircraft safety and provide better access to runways.

The Committee demanded measures to resume Chennai – Salem – Chennai and also for operation of flights from Salem to Hyderabad via Tirupathi, Cochin, to Shiridi via Chennai or Hyderabad and to Goa via Mangalore. Measures were also demanded to operate flights to Bengaluru via Puducherry.