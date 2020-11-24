Amendment to Kerala Police Act ‘draconian’, says Muraleedharan

‘Amendment will suppress the media, the freedom of expression and the democratic rights of the public’

The amendment made to the Kerala Police Act to curb defamatory content on social media is “draconian”, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

He, along with BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan and BJP Mahila Morcha’s national president Vanathi Srinivasan, participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the BJP’s district office, proposed to be built at Peelamedu here. Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Muraleedharan said the amendment will “suppress” the media, the freedom of expression and the democratic rights of the public.

He said the farm laws were introduced by the Central government for the “welfare of the farmers” and to help them get better remunerative prices for their produce. Mr. Muraleedharan accused Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi of having “ulterior political motives” for opposing the farm laws.

He told presspersons said that the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ would conclude in Tiruchendur on December 5, and that BJP national president J.P. Nadda had been invited to participate in the closing ceremony. He said he had been arrested by the Coimbatore city police after the yatra in Coimbatore on Sunday, and was later released.

Meanwhile, Mr. Murugan dismissed rumours about the BJP demanding seats from the AIADMK and noted that the seat-sharing details would be announced officially.