Ambulance with COVID-19 patient catches fire at CMCH

The 108 ambulance which caught fire on the CMCH premises on Saturday.

COIMBATORE

22 May 2021 23:28 IST

An 108 ambulance which was waiting on the premises of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with a COVID-19 patient was gutted on Saturday.

The patient, who was made to wait in the ambulance with oxygen support, was evacuated by the crew.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. outside the ILI ward of the hospital. The ambulance crew had brought a patient to the hospital and the admission was delayed due to non-availability of an oxygen supported bed. The patient was made to wait in the ambulance with oxygen support.

The pilot noticed smoke from the rear side of his seat when he was changing the oxygen cylinder for the patient after the first cylinder got exhausted.

“The pilot noticed the fire when the fixing of the second cylinder was about to finish. He immediately tried to put out the fire using the portable fire extinguisher. But the fire spread fast. The emergency medical technician immediately evacuated the patient,” an official with the ambulance service said.

An official from the Fire and Rescue Services said that a minor leakage from the oxygen cylinder intensified the fire.

“As a fire extinguishing unit was kept on standby on the hospital premises, the fire was put out immediately. No person was injured in the incident,” the official said.

