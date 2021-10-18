Ambulance pilot stabbed to death in Tiruppur

18 October 2021 23:48 IST

A pilot of a private ambulance service was stabbed to death near the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur late on Sunday.

According to the police, K. Vignesh (25) and K. Ashok Kumar (23) were working for a private ambulance service for the last two years.

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, the two engaged in a quarrel at the ambulance parking area near the hospital, during which Ashok Kumar allegedly stabbed Vignesh multiple times with a knife and killed him on the spot.

Following the incident, the accused surrendered at the Tiruppur South police station.

He was booked for murder and was remanded in judicial custody.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vignesh allegedly demanded money from Ashok Kumar to purchase liquor, which resulted in the altercation.