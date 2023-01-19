Ambulance operators in Coimbatore city instructed to take road traffic accident victims to nearest hospital 

January 19, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to save victims of road traffic accidents, the police have instructed ambulance operators to take the victims to the hospital that is nearest to the accident spot. Following allegations that some private hospitals were referring accident cases brought to them to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), a tertiary level government hospital, the issue was included in the agenda of a recent meeting of the District Road Safety Committee to come out with solutions. The police held a meeting with representatives from private hospitals and ambulance operators. While private hospitals were instructed to admit accident victims without causing delay and begin appropriate treatment, the ambulance operators were directed to take victims to the nearest hospital, even if they are private ones. N. Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told The Hindu that the instructions were given to implement the State government’s emergency care scheme ‘Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48’ which was rolled out in December 2021. “The main objective is to prevent deaths due to road traffic accidents. Instructions have been given to the coordinator of the 108 ambulance services in Coimbatore to ensure that the crew take accident victims to the nearest hospitals which are linked under the scheme,” he said. The Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme assures free treatment (ceiling of ₹ 1 lakh per individual) for the first 48 hours to victims of road traffic accidents that occur in Tamil Nadu. The scheme applies to persons who hail from other states or countries. “The scheme aims to provide treatment to victims of accidents without wasting the crucial time of the golden hour. Now, the police are monitoring treatment given to victims of accidents occurring in the city on a daily basis to check whether they were taken to the nearest hospital,” said Mr. Mathivanan.