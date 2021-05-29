Ambulance drivers appeal to be recognised as frontline workers

Members of the Udhagamandalam private ambulance drivers and owners welfare association petitioned the Nilgiris district collector urging the government to recognise them as frontline workers.

In their petition, members of the association said that there were 16 private ambulance operators in the district. They asked the government to provide assistance to purchase PPE kits for them and to also declare them as frontline workers, so that their families will have some financial support from the government.

“Our jobs are very risky, especially during a pandemic and most ambulance drivers are the sole breadwinners of their families. If any of us are affected by the virus, then our families will be left with no one to provide for them,” said members of the association who submitted their petition to the collector on Monday.

The ambulance drivers said that ambulance drivers charge a fixed rate stipulated by the government at ₹ 1,000 for every 10 km. driven and ₹ 25 for every additional km.. They said that most of the ambulance drivers in the district were charging less than the amount fixed by the government, and urged action against operators who were charging exorbitant rates by taking advantage of the pandemic.