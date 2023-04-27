HamberMenu
Ambulance driver held for murder in Erode

April 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A man was arrested for murdering a private school van driver at Sathyamangalam here on Thursday. 

Marimuthu, 37, of Vinnappalli was married to Kalyani, 33, who works as a nurse at the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam. The couple has a 13-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, the body of Marimuthu was found along the Sathyamangalam – Coimbatore National Highway. Sathyamangalam police retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Inquiries revealed that Mohan, 37, of Komarapalayam, who was the friend of the victim and had committed the crime. Mohan, working as a 108 ambulance driver, told the police that he was also the friend of Kalyani.

Kalyani told Mohan that Marimuthu used to harass her and frequent altercation prevailed between them in the house. Hence, Mohan hatched a plan to murder Marimuthu.

On Tuesday, Mohan took Marimuthu, who was in an inebriated state, in his car and attacked him with an iron rod leading to his death. Mohan disposed of the body along the road. A case of murder was registered and Mohan was produced at a court in Gobichettipalayam and lodged in prison.

