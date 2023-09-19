Ambulance driver arrested for raping and murdering ‘mentally-challenged’ woman in Tiruppur

September 19, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A 22-year-old ambulance driver who allegedly raped and brutally murdered a woman, suspected to be mentally-challenged, has been arrested by the Avinashi police.

The police examined a video footage from a surveillance camera of a shop along Avinashi-Mangalam Road that showed the youth, Hilton Jeyapaul Rajsingh, crushing the victim’s head with a boulder. The video went viral, sending shockwaves in the region.

The police said the youth, who was employed as a driver for the last two months by an Avinashi-based private ambulance firm, had found the woman wandering alone during late hours of Sunday, and had allegedly raped her under influence of alochol. Fearing she would reveal his identity, he had crushed her head with a boulder, killing her on the spot.

The accused subsequently fled on a two-wheeler in an inebriated state and had met with an accident. His friends, whom he had called for help, admitted him to a private hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the accused’s friends learnt about the crime only after his arrest, going by the police inquiry.

The driver’s identity was established by his employer.

The Avinashi police have registered a case against him for rape and murder. The accused is reportedly undergoing treatment under police watch, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.