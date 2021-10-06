Ambulance donated to KMF

Udhagamandalam

06 October 2021 00:33 IST

A state-of-the-art cardio-neuro ambulance was donated to the Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital (KMF) in the Nilgiris by Microland Foundation recently.

“The ambulance will serve 41 villages within 10 km radius of Kotagiri,” a press release said.

Pradeep Kar, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited, said that the Microland Foundation has established a presence in the Nilgiris district with several environment and health-focused initiatives.

He said that the organisation was committed to uplifting the state of healthcare in the Nilgiris and the surrounding areas.