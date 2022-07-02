Ambedkar’s statue to be shifted to Sundar Lodge Junction after construction of roundabout in two months

The spot marked at Sundar Lodge Junction in Salem where the statue of Ambedkar statue is to be shifted. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The statue of Ambedkar installed at the Hanging Garden will be shifted to Sundar Lodge Junction after the construction of a roundabout there in two months.

The work to construct Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Mulluvadi level crossing at a cost of ₹124.89 crore commenced in December 2018. The ROB would facilitate two-way traffic between Ambedkar statue and Sugavaneswarar temple.

While officials decided to relocate the statue, various Dalit organisations protested against the move.

After holding talks with various Dalit orgnisations, it was decided to shift the statue to Sundar Lodge Junction, which is 100 meters away from the present site. With 80 % of the ROB work completed, the Highways Department has commenced construction of roundabout at Sundar Lodge Junction.

Ambedkar People’s Movement State president A. Annadurai welcomed the move to shift the statue that was installed 30 years ago.

The cost of the construction of roundabout is ₹25 lakh, according to officials.