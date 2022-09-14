Ambedkar statue relocated for flyover work in Salem

The statue of B. R. Ambedkar that was shifted and installed on the roundabout near Sundar Lodge Junction in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

With flyover work at Mulluvadi Gate nearing completion, the statue of B.R. Ambedkar, located near Thongum Poonga, has been shifted to Sundar Lodge Junction here on Wednesday.

The State Highways Department started construction of two rail over bridges at Mulluvadi railway level crossings in September 2018. After much delay, the work is expected to be completed soon. The statue is located near the bridge and the department along with the police removed the statue and installed it at the newly constructed roundabout at Sundar Lodge area. Officials said that the statue hinders vehicle movement and hence it was shifted.