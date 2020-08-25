Ambedkar statue installation postponed in Erode

With the district administration seeking a week’s time to decide on the installation of Ambedkar statue on the Collectorate premises, a few outfits that had demanded the installation have agreed to wait till August 30.

Arunthathiyar Ilaingar Peravai, Tamil Puligal Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and few other parties had announced that the Ambedkar statue would be installed at the Collectorate on August 25. On Monday, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen held a meeting with Erode Town DSP Raju and members from the outfits. Mr. Saibudeen told the participants that since Section 144 has been clamped across the district, permission cannot be given for conduct of functions. He said that the issue would be taken up with higher officials and sought time till August 30 to arrive at a decision. The members disagreed with it and announced that they would install the statue without permission. But later, they agreed to postpone their protest till August 30. On Tuesday, security was beefed up outside the Collectorate to prevent any move by the members to install the statue.