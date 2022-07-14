Amaravathi dam reaches 82 feet, flood alert issued

N. Sai Charan July 14, 2022 18:01 IST

Floor warning issued to those living on the banks of Tiruppur’s Amaravathi dam that would be opened when it reaches 85 feet

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday issued a flood warning to those living on the banks of River Amaravathi, as the dam was expected to reach its full capacity. A PWD official from Amaravathi Basin No. 3 at Amaravathinagar said in a press release that the water level has reached 82 feet at 1 p.m. on Thursday. As heavy rain continues in the Amaravathi catchment areas, the dam would reach its full capacity (90 feet) soon. The inflow of water to the dam is 12,500 cusecs on Thursday. The dam shutters would be opened when the dam reaches 85 feet, to release the excess water, said the PWD official. He also said that the Public Works Department would coordinate with the District Disaster Management Authority. All the frontline staffs were alerted and necessary arrangements were made, he added.



