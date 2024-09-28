Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill to start ethanol extraction next month

The Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill in Udumalpet is set to begin ethanol extraction from molasses at its distillery next month, according to official sources.

Although sugarcane crushing was halted last year owing to the 70-year-old machinery being outdated, the mill will receive molasses from two units of the Kallakurichi Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd. Ethanol extraction is expected to start within two weeks.

The distillery ceased operations in February when the mill stopped crushing. Earlier this week, Pollachi MP K. Easwarasamy made a representation to Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Paneerselvam requesting ₹80 crore for the first phase of the mill’s modernisation. The government had in 2022 received a proposal for a two-phase modernisation plan, each phase requiring ₹80 crore.

The mill had continued crushing until 2023, but there was a significant drop in extraction due to the worn-out machinery.

During a Farmers’ Grievance Day meeting in Tiruppur, Udumalpet-based senior functionary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association Baladandayuthapani expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the modernisation efforts. The Special Officer of the Amaravathi mill assured farmers that data had been provided to the government to secure funding.

Farmers have advocated an immediate restart of cane crushing, which would reduce the need to transport molasses to other mills. Last year, the mill could only crush 50,000 of the 75,000 tonnes of sugarcane procured due to mechanical failures, with the remaining produce diverted to other mills. This year, all the sugarcane from the command areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Dindigul will also be sent to other mills.

The blades of the machinery that was installed in 1955 have been damaged, and there were problems with the boiler as well. The repair works was not feasible as spare parts were not available, sources said.

The Tamil Nadu Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam has also pressed for early sanction of funds to modernise the mill with a crushing capacity of 2,500 metric tonnes per day, citing the 11% sugar recovery from the produce in the western region, and the scope for ethanol production to optimum capacity.