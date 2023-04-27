HamberMenu
Al–Umma founder Basha discharged from hospital in Coimbatore

April 27, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

S.A. Basha, the jailed founder-president of Al-Umma, which was banned for its involvement in the 1998 serial bombings in Coimbatore, was on Thursday discharged from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he was admitted to on Wednesday after complaining of chest pain.

Basha was on parole for 15 days during the month of Ramadan, to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with his family in the city. He was brought back to the Coimbatore Central Prison on Wednesday evening after the parole ended. He complained of chest pain after reaching the prison, following which he was taken to the CMCH. The police said that after he was discharged from the CMCH, he was lodged back in his cell in the high security block of the prison on Thursday.

