Alternative routes suggested for Mettupalayam road

With the Highways Department and the police planning to divert traffic on Mettupalayam road to expedite flyover construction works at Kavundampalayam, suggestions have been made on alternative routes to avoid congestion.

In a letter to the police, K. Viswanathan of Viswanathan Constructions, has said the police can look at diverting smaller vehicles proceeding towards Thudiyalur through Bharathi Park Road, Thadagam Road, and TVS Nagar to join Mettupalayam road near Venugopal Hospital. Buses and lorries can be diverted to pass through Bharathi Park Road or NSR Road to reach Thadagam Road and reach Thudiyalur through Kanuvai.

In the case of vehicles coming from Mettupalayam towards the city, they can turn left at Vellakinar Pirivu to reach Urumandampalayam and join Mettupalayam Road at Sanganur junction. The vehicles can also take a left turn at Maniyakarampalayam and join Sathyamangalam Road at Ganapthy junction and come to Gandhipuram, he suggested.