Altercation between AIADMK, CPI(M) members in Tiruppur

A minor altercation ensued between members of the AIADMK and CPI(M) after more than three AIADMK members were allegedly allowed inside the nomination room at Tiruppur Panchayat Union Office on Friday.

The AIADMK members, who visited the office for filing nomination for local body elections, were accompanied by Tiruppur North MLA K.N. Vijayakumar on Friday.

Allegation

CPI(M) sources alleged that nearly eight members entered the room to file nominations while they were told by the police that only three members could be present.

Members of AMMK also joined CPI(M) during this altercation, which eventually ended.

Sources further alleged that there was lack of clarity in the number of people who could accompany a person filing the nomination.

Sensitive polling booths

Tiruppur district administration announced that a total of 279 polling booths had been identified as sensitive and 22 as hypersensitive in the rural local bodies.

Udumalpet Panchayat Union had the most number of sensitive polling booths (58) while Pongalur Panchayat Union had the most number of hypersensitive booths (13), officials said.

Appointment of flying squads for Tiruppur district would be announced soon, they said.

Increase in nominations

In Tiruppur district, 1,781 nominations were filed for the post of ward members of village panchayats, 476 for presidents of village panchayats, 261 for ward members of panchayat unions and 20 nominations were filed for the post of ward member of district panchayat.

There were a total of 2,538 nominations on Friday, as opposed to 457 nominations filed on Thursday. So far, Tiruppur district has seen the filing of 3,670 nominations, according to officials.