Alstom inaugurates new facility in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

17 November 2021 00:01 IST

Alstom, a global leader in green mobility solutions, inaugurated here on Tuesday its new components manufacturing facility.

The facility, which is spread over 15 acres and has seen an average investment of 25 million Euros, will improve the industrial efficiency in manufacturing components for various national and international projects, said a press release from Alstom.

Opened in the presence of Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, and Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India and South Asia, the new upgraded facility has an installed capacity of 2.1 million hours. It will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs and currently has a gender diversity rate of 20 %.

Advertising

Advertising

The company’s industrial presence here has evolved across three sites since 1978. The new site will cater to 40 % of the component requirements of Alstom globally. Mr. Spohr said Alstom India is the preferred mobility partner on various Indian projects and looks forward to becoming a leading supplier of components across Alstom’s sites globally.

According to the press release, the Ambassador said, “French companies are fully committed to ‘Make in India’ and speeding ahead on the back of strong bilateral relations between the two countries. It is heartening to see India’s manufacturing prowess powering global mobility. I salute the efforts and investments made by Alstom over the years in India towards building a strong base of sustainable mobility solutions and high localisation, while creating a positive impact on the people and communities.”

In line with Alstom’s Sustainability Goals for 2025, the Coimbatore site has undertaken sustainability measures such as targeting 80 % of regular activities to be run on green energy, use 100% of natural light during daytime, rainwater harvesting and reuse 100% of the sewage treated water. Alstom has also pledged ₹3 crore for various CSR projects here in the next three years for programmes such as water conservation, sustainable rural living and youth skilling.