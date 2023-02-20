ADVERTISEMENT

Alms seeker donates money to CM’s relief fund in Namakkal

February 20, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Pool Pandian handed over ₹ 10,000 to the District Collector at the Namakkal Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 72-year-old alms seeker donated money to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund in Namakkal on Monday.

During the weekly grievances redress day meeting, Pool Pandian, a native of Thoothukudi district, came to the Namakkal Collectorate and handed over ₹10,000 to District Collector Shreya P. Singh. Mr. Pandian, who has been seeking alms since 2010, has donated money towards various charitable causes. He has already donated money to the CM’s Relief Fund in various districts. Mr. Pandian stated that a small amount was adequate for his living. “I donate the remaining amount to government schools and towards relief funds,” he added.

Ms. Singh received a total of 272 petitions from the public and instructed the officials to take action on the petitions. Similarly, she handed over hearing aids to two differently abled persons immediately after they submitted petitions.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegam received 323 petitions from the public. On Monday, a person attempted to stgae a hunger strike in front of the Collectorate. The person was identified as Selvam (43) of Nainampatti near Edappadi. A mechanic by profession, he had allegedly borrowed ₹ 11 lakh by pledging his land. When he asked to return the documents, the financier demanded ₹ 54 lakhs, which included the ₹ 24 lakh borrowed by this elder brother, who died of COVID-19. The police asked him to submit a petition in this regard.

