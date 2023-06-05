Alms seeker donates ₹10,000 towards CM’s relief fund

June 05, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Pool Pandian, an alms seeker, donated ₹10,000 to the Chief Minister’s relief fund at the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

He handed over the amount during the grievance redress day meeting. Pool Pandian, a native of Thoothukudi district, has been seeking alms since 2010 and has donated the money for charitable causes and to the CM’s relief fund in various districts. Speaking to the reporters, he said that for a week he receives ₹10,000.

Residents of Pachnampatti and M. Chettipatti near Omalur claimed that for years they have been residing in their village and using a government water body as a public path. But now a few farmers have encroached the public path and do farming. Due to this, we are unable to use the path. The district administration should take steps to retrieve the public path, they said in the petition.

Likewise, at the grievances redress day meeting held at the Namakkal Collectorate, Collector S. Uma received a total of 296 petitions from the public. The Collector also distributed welfare assistance to nine differently abled persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.