Almost entire money wrongly disbursed under PM Kisan scheme recovered, says Coimbatore Collector

The district administration in Coimbatore has managed to recover almost all the money that were transferred to ineligible persons under the PM Kisan scheme (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) in Coimbatore.

Collector K. Rajamani told The Hindu that since the start of the financial year, the administration had facilitated the transfer of money – in two instalments of ₹2,000 each – to 2,105 persons, under the scheme.

The administration found that 543 of these beneficiaries were ineligible, but had already facilitated the transfer of ₹22 lakh into their accounts. But, after finding them ineligible, the administration, with support from the banks concerned, had managed to recover ₹21 lakh. The balance amount would be recovered soon.

With support from their Revenue Department counterparts, Agriculture Department officials tracked the ineligible persons, based on the documents the beneficiaries had submitted.

During the course of the probe, the administration found that 247 persons who were not residents of the district and had bank accounts outside had received the financial assistance. Steps were being taken to recover the money from them, Mr. Rajamani said.

Persons from whom the money was recovered were found ineligible for the scheme as they came under the following categories: Income Tax assessee, government employee, pensioner, professional and local body or public representative.