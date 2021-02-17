‘Almost all vehicles have Fastag’

COIMBATORE

With Fastag mandatory from Tuesday for vehicles passing through toll plazas, almost all the vehicles passing through Kaniyur toll plaza have the tag.

According to an official of the National Highways Authority of India, there are counters near the toll plaza for almost six months now for vehicles to get the tag on the spot. Since Tuesday, the cash counter at the plaza is closed. In case vehicles do not have the tag, they are stopped and the Fastag can be purchased on the spot.

Since the vehicles will have to pay a penalty if there is no tag, every one uses it. "This is a mandate across the country. We have crossed 85 % to 90 %. There is no congestion at the toll plaza as almost all vehicles have the tag now," the official said.

"If there are vehicles without Fastag we stop them, convince them and they can buy the tag at the spot. Then there is no penalty," the official said.