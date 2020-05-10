Alm-seekers, homeless persons get jobs

The nationwide lockdown turned out to be a blessing for 40 alm-seekers and homeless persons in the district to begin life afresh.

After the announcement of the lockdown, non-governmental organisations (NGO) were permitted to provide food and shelter to homeless persons, alm-seekers, and workers on the premises of the corporation schools in the city. Atchayam Trust, an NGO involved in rehabilitating alm-seekers, accommodated 80 persons at the Corporation Primary School and Elementary School at Railway Colony, near Kalaimadu Statue. Out of the 80 persons, four were below 30 years, 11 below 60 years and the rest in the age category of 30 to 59. Most of them were from other districts. Except 20 migrant workers, others were living on the streets all these years.

All were provided food, clothing, and other essentials. Counselling was provided to many to give up smoking and liquor. Yoga and meditation rejuvenated them. “They wanted to lead their own life and expressed their wish to us,” said P. Naveenkumar, founder of the trust. Job interest varied for each person and hence we listed out their areas and approached many companies, he added.

On Saturday, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan in the presence of S.K.M. Sivakumar, Managing Director of SKM Egg Products, Makkal G. Rajan, Chairman of Sri Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College, K. Sudhakar, founder and convener of Erodai, handed over bicycles to two persons to sell flowers and tea, pushcarts to two persons to sell sweets. Others were provided jobs in private companies and institutions as loadmen, security men and in a few other job categories.

As many as 20 persons who served as cooks will be provided jobs after the lockdown ends. “I can now earn ₹ 300 a day by selling tea,” said a confident Venkatraman, who wanted to lead a new life.