Alm seeker donates ₹10,000 to CM’s relief fund

April 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
M. Poolpandian of Thoothukudi district donated ₹10,000 to the CM Relief Fund at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

M. Poolpandian of Thoothukudi district donated ₹10,000 to the CM Relief Fund at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A 73-year-old man from Aalankinaru village in Thoothukudi district handed over ₹10,000 he had collected by seeking alms to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Monday for making improvements in the School Education Department.

M. Poolpandian said he has been visiting each district and handing over ₹10,000 to Collectors. “My father did not want us to be educated. But I liked schools — the environment, student life, and learning something new. So, it is important for me that every child receives a quality education that I couldn’t get.”

So far, he has contributed over ₹55 lakh for over 400 schools across the State..

He said, “I was a farmer during my early days and moved to Mumbai where I began social work in the 1980s. During the lockdown a minister in Madurai requested that I donate for the district’s medical needs. So I sought alms, collected ₹50,000 and handed it over to the Collector.”

He claimed, “Since then, I’ve been travelling to each district to donate the money I collect. Now, people give me more than usual — ₹10-₹20 before, now it has increased to ₹50 to even ₹500. Some even offer food. I take the train to each destination and either go to the offices on foot or take a bus. I pay for all my travel. My last two destinations are Thiruvallur and Chennai.”

