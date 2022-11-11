Allow tribal people to collect bamboo, sand for constructing houses: CPI

The district unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to allow tribal people to collect bamboo, sand, and other essential materials from the forest area for constructing houses.

In a release, the party said that under various schemes of the Central and State governments, tribal people were allowed to construct houses. “It is a known fact that a house cannot be constructed even in plain areas with the fund allotted by the government,” the release said. A beneficiary had to spend a minimum of ₹2 lakh more to complete the works. If the situation was so, people in hill areas had to spend more for transporting raw materials from the plains, the release said.

Traditionally, tribal people were using the available sand from water bodies and streams and bamboo, gravels and stones for constructing houses which had in no way affected the wild animals or the nature. “The traditional rights of tribal people were also recognised in the Forest Rights Act, 2006,” the release said. The rights of people were denied by the Forest Department in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The release said 15 tribal families at Mavanatham forest settlement in Talamalai Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division in STR were allotted houses. “But, they were unable to proceed as permissions were denied for them to collect bamboo or sand,” the release said and wanted the rights of the tribal people upheld.