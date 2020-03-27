‘Allow pvt. vehicles carrying essential items’

Collector C. Kathiravan has said that to ensure that essential commodities are available to the people without any difficulty, private vehicles carrying such commodities are allowed to operate in the district.

Mr. Kathiravan said that the Section 144 has been clamped across the district from March 24 to April 14 that restricts movement of vehicles and venturing people out of their houses.

The State Government has asked the administration to ensure that essential commodities are available to the people without problems. Hence, vehicles carrying those items are allowed to operate.

He said that vehicle owners should obtain permission from the district administration as a separate cell has been opened at the Collectorate.

They can submit application for perusal. Details can be had over through phone from Personal Assistant (General) to Collector at 94450-08137, Office Manager (General) at 99423-16557 and at 95009-00788.