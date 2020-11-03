‘Allow govt. school students to come on rotational basis’

With the State government allowing schools to reopen for classes IX to XII amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and officials suggested on Monday that the students studying in government schools may be allowed to come on a rotational basis to avoid crowding.

The State government had allowed the reopening of schools only for classes IX, X, XI and XII from November 16 along with colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions, which remained closed since March owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Although the number of cases reported every day has seen a considerable decline in the district, teachers in government and aided schools are concerned about the implementation of physical distancing norms inside the school premises, according to T. Arulanandam, State treasurer of Tamil Nadu High Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association.

He suggested that the State government could allow students to attend the physical classes on a rotational basis so that students from one class would come to the school in a day. “The students might still not have realised the seriousness [of the pandemic],” he opined regarding the challenges of ensuring physical distancing norms.

Mr. Arulanandam, who is a teacher at an aided school in Coimbatore, also suggested that the government could postpone the reopening for Class IX as the students from other three classes would have to sit for the public examinations next year unlike Class IX students.

An official from the Department of School Education said that the schools must ensure that the students are mentally prepared to attend physical classes after attending online classes for nearly eight months.

“Instead of starting classes immediately, the teachers could give small tests based on online classes,” she said.

The desks could be arranged in a manner similar to examination halls with adequate space to ensure personal distancing inside the classrooms. However, she noted that the standard operating procedures from the Department of School Education are awaited, based on which the arrangements will be made in the schools.