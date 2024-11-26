ADVERTISEMENT

Allottees express concern over errors and financial irregularities by TNHB

Published - November 26, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Ganapathy Maanagar Veettu Urimaialar Nalah Paathukappu Sangam has raised serious concerns over the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s (TNHB) repeated non-compliance with court orders, arbitration awards, and government directives over the past 30 years.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, the association highlighted several issues, including incorrect EMI calculations, the use of the outdated FoxPro system to calculate interest, lack of transparency in land costs, retrospective capitalisation of costs, and irregularities in handling Land Acquisition Officer Proceedings (LAOP) cases. The TNHB’s handling of LAOP cases and dissemination of false information has further compounded the difficulties faced by allottees. The association has requested immediate corrective action, including the issuance of house title deeds, recalculation of costs and EMIs, and refunds for excess amounts collected. The association also called for disciplinary action against officials responsible for these errors, urging prompt resolution to alleviate the suffering of the allottees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US