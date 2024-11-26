Allottees express concern over errors and financial irregularities by TNHB

The Ganapathy Maanagar Veettu Urimaialar Nalah Paathukappu Sangam has raised serious concerns over the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s (TNHB) repeated non-compliance with court orders, arbitration awards, and government directives over the past 30 years.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, the association highlighted several issues, including incorrect EMI calculations, the use of the outdated FoxPro system to calculate interest, lack of transparency in land costs, retrospective capitalisation of costs, and irregularities in handling Land Acquisition Officer Proceedings (LAOP) cases. The TNHB’s handling of LAOP cases and dissemination of false information has further compounded the difficulties faced by allottees. The association has requested immediate corrective action, including the issuance of house title deeds, recalculation of costs and EMIs, and refunds for excess amounts collected. The association also called for disciplinary action against officials responsible for these errors, urging prompt resolution to alleviate the suffering of the allottees.