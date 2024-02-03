GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allotment orders issued for shops in Abdul Gani Textile Hub

February 03, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over an allotment letter for a shop in the Abdul Gani Textile Hub to a trader in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan (left) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (right) are seen.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over an allotment letter for a shop in the Abdul Gani Textile Hub to a trader in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan (left) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (right) are seen. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributed allotment orders for shops in the newly constructed Abdul Gani Textile Hub (Gani Market) to 141 traders here on Saturday.

For many years, the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market complex, also known as Gani market, hosted over 720 weekly and daily shops at Panneerselvam Park. In June 2019, the Corporation decided to modernize the textile market as part of the Smart City Mission project, at a cost of ₹51.59 crore. The project was completed in 2022 and now offers 292 shops with ample parking space and other amenities. However, traders have expressed concerns about the high rent and the need for each shop to be shared by two traders. In response, the shops were modified, resulting in an increase in the number of shops to 419. During the auction, 183 shops were successfully bid on by traders and subsequently allotted to them.

The Minister, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, handed over the allotment orders.

