Allotment orders for TNUHDB flats issued to beneficiaries

The District Collectors of Salem, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts handed over the allotment orders for Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) flats to the beneficiaries.

On Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the allotment orders for beneficiaries at Chennai and inaugurated nine TNUHDB projects in the State.

Following this, in Dharmapuri district, 133 beneficiaries received allotment orders from the District Collector S. Divyadharshini.

In Salem district, 30 beneficiaries received allotment orders from District Collector S. Karmegam and in Namakkal District, 46 beneficiaries received the order from Collector Shreya P. Singh.