Allotment of EVMs to polling booths begins in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

06 January 2022 18:26 IST

The allotment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to polling booths began at Krishnagiri panchayat union office here on Thursday.

District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy along with representatives of recognised political parties oversaw the allotment of EVMs and control units after first level checks to polling booths for the upcoming urban body elections. The elections will be held to Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality and six town panchayats in the district.

The first randomisation of machines to polling booths was conducted on Wednesday. According to a release, there are 248 booths in Hosur Corporation and 299 machines and control units have been allotted to the booths. In Krishnagiri Municipality, 80 machines and control units have been allotted to 66 booths, and 134 machines were allotted to 110 booths in the six town panchayats.

Advertising

Advertising