‘Allot shops for local ryots in farmers’ markets’

The farmers’ association, affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha, Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam, on Monday petitioned the district administration at the weekly grievances redress meeting seeking preference in allotment of shops in farmers’ markets.

The association, led by president S. Palanisamy, in its petition said that in the farmers’ markets in R.S. Puram and Singanallur, the Agriculture Marketing Department officials had allotted shops to farmers from the Nilgiris district.

The local farmers from Thondamuthur, Sulur and a few other places who cultivated fruits and vegetables had no place. The administration should therefore take steps to allot shops for local farmers.

And before doing so it should constitute a team to find out how many farmers from outside the district had shops allotted at those markets and the team should include farmers as well.

If the Department continued to ignore local farmers, the association would be forced to stage a demonstration, the association added.

‘Probe irregularity in water supply project’

The water supply augmentation project undertaken in Narasipuram panchayat in Thondamuthur Panchayat Union had not benefited the residents and there appeared to be irregularity, Narasipuram resident N.R. Aruchamy complained to the district administration.

He said that the work taken up at ₹ 4.73 lakh in 2017-18 was completed a few months ago. The objective of the work was to take water from a borewell in Athur to an overhead tank in the village. Even after the completion of work, the residents did not get water.

Though the residents had complained to the panchayat administration officials, they were not getting a satisfactory reply.

He had reasons to believe that the contractor laying poor quality pipeline was the reason for the villagers not getting water, the petitioner said and sought a probe.