Allocation for Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme hailed

Federation for Athikadavu Avinashi Ground Water Recharge Scheme (FAAST) welcomed the announcement in the State budget sanctioning ₹500 crore for speedy implementation of the scheme.

D. Prabhu, convenor of FAAST, also voiced concern over the scheme. He said check dams built between ponds and tanks for water conservation and percolation should be filled to get the real time benefit. The check dams were the real infrastructure for groundwater augmentation and they should not be neglected.

The scheme should be finished within the targeted time of 2021, prior to the Assembly elections. The Phase ll of the scheme to augment the needs of left-out areas should start at the earliest, Mr. Prabhu said.