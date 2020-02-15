Allocation for Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme hailed

Federation for Athikadavu Avinashi Ground Water Recharge Scheme (FAAST) welcomed the announcement in the State budget sanctioning ₹500 crore for speedy implementation of the scheme.
D. Prabhu, convenor of FAAST, also voiced concern over the scheme. He said check dams built between ponds and tanks for water conservation and percolation should be filled to get the real time benefit. The check dams were the real infrastructure for groundwater augmentation and they should not be neglected.
The scheme should be finished within the targeted time of 2021, prior to the Assembly elections. The Phase ll of the scheme to augment the needs of left-out areas should start at the earliest, Mr. Prabhu said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.