‘Allocate more vaccine doses to Coimbatore district’

Coimbatore

28 May 2021 22:55 IST

With Coimbatore district recording the highest daily COVID-19 caseload in the State, Coimbatore South MLA and National president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan urged the State government to allocate more vaccine doses to the district.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, she said at least 30,000 beneficiaries in the district must receive the vaccine shots every day for a period of 10 days and that the State government must allocate vaccine doses accordingly. Ms. Srinivasan accused the State government of demanding additional supply of vaccines from the Central government without vaccinating enough beneficiaries using its existing stock of vaccine doses.

Though the supply of medical oxygen to Coimbatore district had increased, there was still a shortage of oxygen beds, she said, urging the State government to increase the oxygen beds in government hospitals. The MLA also alleged that DMK functionaries had been issuing vaccination tokens to only a select few and requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that vaccines were administered to all in Coimbatore district amid the surge in cases.

