ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance will be finalised before PM’s visit to Tamil Nadu: BJP State vice-president

February 09, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam said here on Friday that the party’s alliance for Parliamentary elections will be finalised before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu on February 25.

Mr. Ramalingam told reporters in Salem that the support for BJP has increased in Tamil Nadu now.

The BJP national president, J.P. Nadda, is coming to Chennai on February 11 to meet party functionaries and participate in a public meeting. Later, he will participate in the ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra along with state president K. Annamalai. On February 25, Mr. Modi will be participating in the’ En Mann En Makkal’ yatra concluding meeting at Palladam. Before that alliance would be finalised, Mr. Ramalingam added.

Regarding AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegation that national parties were not lending ears to State issues, Mr. Ramalingam said that in the past Mr. Palaniswami himself claimed how the Union Government helped with various projects while he was the Chief Minister. Mr. Palaniswami is a long-time friend, and he is raising these allegations for some reasons, Mr. Ramalingam added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US