Alliance will be finalised before PM’s visit to Tamil Nadu: BJP State vice-president

February 09, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam said here on Friday that the party’s alliance for Parliamentary elections will be finalised before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu on February 25.

Mr. Ramalingam told reporters in Salem that the support for BJP has increased in Tamil Nadu now.

The BJP national president, J.P. Nadda, is coming to Chennai on February 11 to meet party functionaries and participate in a public meeting. Later, he will participate in the ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra along with state president K. Annamalai. On February 25, Mr. Modi will be participating in the’ En Mann En Makkal’ yatra concluding meeting at Palladam. Before that alliance would be finalised, Mr. Ramalingam added.

Regarding AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegation that national parties were not lending ears to State issues, Mr. Ramalingam said that in the past Mr. Palaniswami himself claimed how the Union Government helped with various projects while he was the Chief Minister. Mr. Palaniswami is a long-time friend, and he is raising these allegations for some reasons, Mr. Ramalingam added.

