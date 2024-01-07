Alliance talks for Parliamentary elections on, says O. Panneerselvam

January 07, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday said talks are in progress with political parties in regard to the formation of alliances for this year’s Parliamentary elections.

Addressing a consultative meeting in Krishnagiri to “retrieve the cadres’ rights”, Mr. Panneerselvam said, “Our protest will continue until former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is removed from the post of the General Secretary of the AIADMK. At any point, we (the OPS faction) will not start a new party.”

According to him, the party founder, M. G. Ramachandran, and his successor Jayalalithaa ran the AIADMK based on the by-laws of the party. Whereas, Mr. Palaniswami had got himself elected as the General Secretary of the AIADMK through a “fake general council meeting”, claimed Mr. Panneerselvam, who was of the view that the party was “defeated in all the elections” after Mr. Palaniswami’s ascension to the helm.

Mr. Panneerselvam later told journalists that when Mr. Ramachandran founded the AIADMK, rights were given to cadre to elect the General Secretary, a rule that cannot be amended. But Mr. Palaniswami changed this basic rule of the party, he alleged. “So, to retrieve the party and the rights of the cadre, we are visiting all the districts. We have said many times that if the AIADMK is divided into three or four factions, winning elections is not possible. But Mr. Palaniswami did not accept this, and the party was unable to win elections under his leadership,” he said.

He reiterated that “secrets” about Mr. Palaniswami will be made public at the “appropriate time and place”.

Mr. Paneerselvam claimed, “On ideological grounds, we are working with (AMMK founder) T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and also expect to work together with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide, V.K. Sasikala. But, Ms. Sasikala should decide on this.”

He also took a jibe at the present DMK government by dubbing it an “anti-people government”.

