Alleged Maoist brought to Ooty district sessions court 

Savitri, alleged Maoist, who was arrested along the Kerala-Karnataka border in November of 2021, was brought to the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

The alleged leader is accused of entering Nedugal combai in the Nilgiris in August of 2016, along with seven others, and attempting to recruit adivasi villagers to their cause. Two persons, Danish alias Krishnan and Shobha have been arrested in connection with the incident already, and have been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Savitri is the latest top brass of the Maoist leadership to be accused in the Nedugal combai incident.

She was brought to the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam by police seeking custody to interrogate her in connection with the incident.