Allegations raised against Periyar University for giving wrong information on faculty strength to get UCG nod

The faculty members of Periyar University and members of various outfits have alleged that the University was providing false information about faculty strength to get the University Grants Commission (UGC) nod for distance education courses.

The University was offering the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) from 2001-02 with 145 courses. Following various issues and allegations, the UGC cancelled the approval given for PRIDE in 2015. The PRIDE again got UGC approval in 2020 after measures taken by the University to offer 13 courses, including four postgraduate courses. Later, the PRIDE name was changed to Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

Meanwhile, the University launched the online degree programmes in January 2021 in collaboration with private firms and offered seven courses: B.A. English, B.Com., M.A. history, M.A. English, M.B.A., M.Sc. Mathematics and M.Com. Allegations were raised regarding the fee collected for these courses. Based on the complaints, in July this year, the UGC barred the university from offering online programmes for two academic years.

Periyar University faculty members said a UGC committee was visiting the University for inspection from September 9 to 11. The university named faculty members from various departments as CDOE staff, they claimed.

Students Federation of India district S. Pavithran said the staff strength at CDOE was inadequate. Following the UGC Committee visit, University department teachers, guest lecturers, and constituent college principals were named as CDOE faculty members. By showing false information to the UGC committee, the university administration was trying to get approval for CDOE again, he alleged.

The UGC should not give approval for running the courses and should inquire into the allegations raised against the University, he said.

Ambedkar Kalvi Iyakkam founder Senthil Kumar demanded action against the Periyar University administration and urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to look into the issue. Officials attached to Periyar University administration denied these allegations and said everything was done as per norms and genuine information would be provided to the UGC.

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan was not available for comments.