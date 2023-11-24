Allegations of religious discrimination and abuse surface in a government school in Coimbatore

November 24, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Muslim family in Thudiyalur has lodged a complaint with the Chief Education Officer (CEO) R. Balamurali alleging that teachers at a government girls’ higher secondary school in Ashokapuram had engaged in religious discrimination and physical abuse against their child, a Class VII student at the school, on the grounds that her father ran a beef shop.

The teachers have been suspended pending further investigation and the CEO has been tasked with overseeing the inquiry. “The student had raised the issue several times over the last two months, but when a complaint was lodged with the school authorities, they denied the matter and refused to conduct an inquiry. She was made to clean shoes using her niqab, beaten and verbally abused by teachers,” the girl’s parents claimed.

Mr. Balamurali inquired with the girl, her parents, and the school staff. However, the teacher, who had been accused, and the headmistress denied the accusations, asserting that the girl was admonished solely for academic performance.

Additionally, they alleged that her parents raised the issue with support from a few others. A comprehensive report will soon be submitted to the Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, he added.