Allegations of 7,000 tonnes of paddy missing from Dharmapuri godown fed by rumours, says District Collector

May 31, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Rumours of “missing 7,000 tonnes of paddy” from a Cover and Plinth (CAP) storage godown at Vettralaikaranpallam in Dharmapuri were dismissed after an inspection by District Collector K. Shanthi and civil supplies vigilance teams here on Wednesday.

The inspection was in the wake of rumours that over 7,000 tonnes of paddy had gone missing. On Tuesday evening, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami tweeted out an allegation and attributed “missing paddy” to the “incompetence of the State government”.

CAP storage is where grain bags are placed on a plinth and covered with polythene covers.

Ms. Shanthi told The Hindu that 22,273 tonnes of paddy had arrived by wagons from the Delta districts to the godown. Of these, 7,174 tonnes were sent to 80 rice mills in the district for hulling. The total arrival of grains was arranged in 187 stacks on plinths. Of these, 57 stacks were sent to rice mills. Of the balance 130 stacks, 122 were properly stacked in pyramids. Eight stacks had slid, causing an inability to count the number of bags. The same was reported by the vigilance team.

However, this got conflated with the number of tonnes that was sent for rice hulling and was deliberately misrepresented as missing tonnes of paddy, said the Collector.

The allegation itself was far-fetched, said the Collector, pointing out that the missing 7,000 tonnes would imply that 1,79,000 bags were moved out undetected. This meant 55 stacks went missing without authorisation. she said.

“There is 0.5% permissible pilferage levels in every godown, but these are deliberately exaggerated numbers, “ Ms. Shanthi said.

Each stack in the shape of pyramid on the plinth is 30/20 mtr, with 12 columns and 6 rows. A properly stacked pyramid will have 2,952 bags. The vigilance team inspecting the pyramids can easily verify the stacks. The preliminary random verification of 15 stacks did not show anything amiss, according to sources.

To put rumours to rest, the Collector has ordered liquidation of the remaining 15099 tonnes in 120 lorries using 100 labourers, which began on Wednesday. “In a day or two we will get conclusive evidence that no bag is missing upon completion of 100% verification,” she said.

According to the Collector, a general petition of missing paddy from CAP structures across Tamil Nadu was forwarded to the Managing Director, Civil Supplies Corporation. Following this, an inspection was carried out in the only CAP structure warehouse in Dharmapuri, among other similar structures across the State.

“Every bag of paddy that arrived and went out is properly documented and recorded. There is a checkpost at the godown. We have the records and receipts,” said K. Rajendran, Regional Manager, Civil Supplies Godowns.

He alleged that a tug of war between the DMK and the AIADMK trade unions was the reason behind the allegations intended to bring a ‘bad name to the government’.