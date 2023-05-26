All-women riot control team in Coimbatore demonstrates skills

May 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An all-women riot control team of the Coimbatore City Police demonstrated their skills at the parade ground of the Police Recruits School (PRS) in Coimbatore on Friday.

Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force C. Sylendra Babu reviewed the riot control drill in the presence of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and other senior officers.

The all-women riot control team comprised policewomen attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) of the city police. They demonstrated their skills in handling a riot situation with lathis, shields, tear gas grenades and rifles.

The all-women riot control team also operated a drone-based tear smoke launcher which the city police developed in association with the PSG Institute of Technology for riot control.

Police officers said the all-women team was fully equipped to handle an emergency situation. Policewomen who were trained to drive heavy vehicles also demonstrated their driving skills with bus, mini truck, van and sports utility vehicle. The programmes were organised on Friday as part of celebrating 50 years of women in Tamil Nadu Police.

The DGP also inaugurated a children’s park on the AR campus and took part in a 5-km run to celebrate 50 years of women in Tamil Nadu Police. Mr. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (south), G. Chandeesh (north), R. Sughasini (headquarters) and N. Mathivanan (traffic) also took part in the run.

