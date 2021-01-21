All-women rally held to create awareness on wearing helmet

As part of the Road Safety Month, the Transport Department organised an all-women helmet rally to create awareness on wearing helmet here on Thursday.
District Collector K. Rajamani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu and Joint Transport Commissioner (Coimbatore Zone) K. Umasakthi flagged off the rally on the premises of Regional Transport Office – Central on Dr. Balasundaram Road.
A release said that around 375 women, including women police constables, college students and driving school instructors, participated in the rally.
The rally reached the V.O.C. Park via Gandhipuram covering Children’s Traffic Park and Gandhipuram Town Bus Terminus, according to the release.
In Tiruppur, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan flagged off the rally at the Collectorate’s entrance. The women motorists completed the rally on the premises of the Regional Transport Office – Tiruppur South, a release said.
